German Parliament passes draft resolution confirming adherence to the “two-state solution”

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The German Bundestag Federal Parliament voted, by majority, on a draft resolution submitted by the government coalition, consisting of the Christian and Social Democratic parties, that affirms “adherence to the two-state solution and supports peace, security and stability in the Middle East.”

This came at the conclusion of a discussion session on the “Palestinian-Israeli issue”, in light of the Israeli plans to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session held special importance, as it is the last session of Parliament before going to the summer vacation, as well as coinciding with Germany presiding over the European Union Council for a period of six months, and the rotating presidency for a month for the UN Security Council starting from Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Haikou Maas assured, at the opening of the session, that Germany will not recognize any unilateral steps, affirming his country’s commitment to support a “two-state solution” and revive negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis under the auspices of the international Quartet or a multilateral framework.

He said: “Germany will bear its responsibility in the Security Council and the European Union to bring peace to the Middle East, and will abide by the application of international law.”

He pointed out that his country will not stand silent about any violation of international law, and the party that violates the law must bear the consequences of that.

In turn, the Palestinian ambassador to Germany, Kholoud Daibes, told the official Wafa news agency that the majority of interventions of the parliamentary blocs in the session agreed to reject the Israeli annexation plan as a violation of international law, and would bear repercussions on the two-state solution, security and stability in the region and the world as a whole.

She added that the parliamentary blocs called on the government to play an active role in reviving negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis, and to pressure “Israel” to discourage it from the annexation and settlement building decisions in violation of the relevant UN resolutions.

She pointed out that a number of parliamentary blocs demanded that appropriate measures be taken at the level of the European Union in the event “Israel” to implement the annexation scheme.

It called on the German government to recognize the sovereign state of Palestine and accept its membership in international bodies and organizations.

Daibes thanked all the friendly German parties who confirmed their positions in support of the Palestinian right based on international legitimacy, and their adherence to the “two-state solution” to achieve peace in the Middle East, leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967 with Jerusalem as its capital.