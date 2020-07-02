Fatah, Hamas address future national vision in joint press conference 

PNN/ Ramallah/

Secretary general of the PLO Central Committee, Major General Jibreel Rjoub and the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas”, Saleh Al-Arouri, on Thursday held a joint press conference to address future national tactics and the reconciliation government, in synchronization with the US-Israeli annexation plans.

“We want to come up with a strategic vision as an entitlement to face the current challenges with all the national action factions,” said Rjoub. “We will fight our battle together, united under the flag of Palestine to achieve a fully sovereign independent state.”

Rjoub added that the unity of a joint struggle calls for action by all Palestinian national factions.

“There was a calm and balanced dialogue between us and Hamas, and we reached this ideal, creative stage that we want to build on with the national factions. Hamas is our partner and an authentic part of the Palestinian people,” he said.

“The regional position did not deal with the project of annexation and liquidation, and this is an achievement. We hope from our Arab and Islamic depth to respect the decisions of the Arab summits not to normalize with the occupation and work to support the Palestinian people, who are waiting for such meeting to be a start towards the path of achieving national unity. We speak today in the name of Hamas and Fatah and we want to present a unitary model for our people,” Rjoub added.

For his part, the deputy head of the political bureau of Hamas, Saleh Al-Arouri confirmed the willingness to form a unified Palestinian government.

“This joint conference is an opportunity to start a new phase that will be a strategic service for our people in such dangerous stage,” he said.

“Our people in the 1948 are facing a battle of the same gravity and perhaps more intense racism of the Zionist enemy by passing the law of nationalism and imposing facts against the original Palestinians, there is a fierce battle that we and all of us in Palestine and abroad are fighting this battle.”

“If the occupation succeeds in implementing the annexation plan in the West Bank, it will open its appetite to other areas and regions. If the annexation plan is passed, then this means that the annexation series will continue. The two-state solution will end and the dream of a Palestinian state will too.”

“Abu Ammar [Yasser Arafat], may God have mercy on him, refused to concede at Camp David .. Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas] continues to refuse to make any concessions, and we appreciate this position.

“The presence of 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank means that [the occupation] getting rid of them, and the occupation has a history with this. After the annexation, the occupation will move on to ways to end the presence of the Palestinians in the West Bank.”

“We succeeded in imposing our will on the occupation in the first and second intifada … and we say to the enemy: Do not underestimate our people and our strength.”