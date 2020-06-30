255 new cases of COVID-19 since last night

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health this morning announced that 255 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded since the evening update yesterday until this morning.

Of the cases, there are 53 in Jerusalem Governorate, 2 Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate, 181 Hebron Governorate, 1 Tulkarm Governorate, 5 Bethlehem Governorate, 11 Nablus Governorate, 2 Jericho Governorate and the Jordan valley.

The ministry also said that 13 cases are in intensive care units, including 3 cases who are on ventilators in critical condition.

Today the total number of cases rises to 2,698, and the active cases to 2,065, with 625 recoveries and 8 deaths.

The ministry added that the number of laboratory examinations during the past 24 hours was 3,311.