Palestine registered highest number of Coronavirus cases on Saturday

PNN/ Ramallah/

Today, Sunday, Minister of Health May Al-Kaila announced that 59 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the West Bank, raising the toll in Palestine to 2,112, and a total of seven deaths, two of them recorded yesterday.

258 cases were recorded on Saturday, the highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic in Palestine.

Among today’s cases, 20 are in Jerusalem, 34 in Hebron Governorate, 3 in Bethlehem Governorate, 1 in Nablus Governorate, and 1 in Ramallah and Al-Bireh District.

She noted that recovery cases reached 621, active cases 1,484, and the number of tests during the past (24 hours) was 2,857.