Tayseer Khaled: Warns of the annexation of other lands, as happened between Hitler and Chamberlain

Bethlehem /PNN/

The PLO’s Executive Committee member, member of the DFLP’s Political Bureau, Tayseer Khaled warned of the consequences of the President Trump’s political support for Netanyahu’s Gov’t as it plans to annex large areas of the West Bank on next July 1ST, adding that the meetings that are taking place in Washington between US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, President Trump’s Adviser, Jared Kushner, and the American Administration’s envoy to the Middle East, Avi Berkowitz, with David Friedman, the US Ambassador to Israel to prove whether it is better to apply what they name it “Israeli Sovereignty” over the settlements near and/or around Jerusalem or applying it over 30% of the West Bank. Second, does the annexation brings up the Palestinians to the negotiating table, ‘neglecting the fact that sovereignty over each inch of the Palestinian territories occupied in June 1967’s Aggression is merely a Palestinian land, and that the Palestinian people is ready to defend it by all means?

He asserted Washington’s meetings are absurd, aggressive, and unprecedented act in the history of international relations except that the Hitler – Chamberlain’s Agreement in 1938 to annex parts of the Czech State to Nazi-Germany, which encouraged Hitler’s aggressive tendency for more political adventures and crimes that devastated the lives of millions of innocent people on Europe, and the world.

Worth mentioning that, in light of Trump’s expected statement that gives green light of what the Netanyahu Gov’t’s named ‘imposing Israeli sovereignty over Palestinian lands in the West Bank including settlements and areas in the Jordan Valley and north of the Dead Sea’, Khaled has called on the international States, especially, the European Union, to a pre-emptive step to compel Israel abides by international law, international legitimacy, and he warns against the repetition of annexing other people lands by force, reminding of the Hitler – Chamberlain Agreement, and at the same time to recognize the State of Palestine on the June 4, 1967’s borders, including East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine under occupation, and to impose sanctions against Israel should it annexes the above-mentioned lands, which is considered a violation of international laws, covenants, and agreements.

