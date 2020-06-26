Overwhelming Palestinians believe Annexation would undermine the two-state solution 

Bethlehem/PNN/

Despite the threat of Israeli annexation plans and the COVID-19 pandemic, Palestinians demand to elect their leadership and parliamentary representation. The poll showed that 83% of Palestinians say it is important to hold the presidential election and 79% demand legislative elections. If elections are held Palestinians want a younger and more female parliament calling for a youth quota (93.3%) and a gender quota (85.5). These are some of the findings of an opinion poll conducted by the Jerusalem Media and Communication Center (JMCC), in partnership with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES).

The COVID-19 pandemic has made Palestinians more aware of the need for social security. The majority of those polled, 84.2% are saying that in the light of the pandemic, they support a social security law while 15.8% oppose it. 94.6% said having social security that includes medical insurance, retirement, and unemployment benefits are important.

A majority of Palestinians believe that Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank would harm the two-state solution. A total of 45.3% of respondents said that a possible annexation would not leave any chance for a two-state solution. 20.4% think there would be a small chance for it, while only 22.6% still believe that a two-state solution would still be achievable.

The threat of the annexation plans has an impact on the preferred solution of the conflict. Only 30.6% of the respondents (compared to 39.3% in the last poll September 2019) see the two-state solution as the best method to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the percentage of those who prefer the two-state solution in the West Bank considerably higher (38.7%) than in Gaza (18.6%, compared to 46.4% in September 2019). Furthermore, 22.0% (WB: 18.7%, Gaza 26.8%) said they preferred the bi-national state over all of historical Palestine.

Jerusalem Media and Communication Center (JMCC), in partnership with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES), regularly conduct public opinion polls that focus on recent socio-political developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and include trend questions to highlight long-term developments.

The current poll (No. 96) was conducted in June in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip with a randomly selected sample of 1200 Palestinians over the age of 18 in telephone interviews.