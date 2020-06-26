4 European ambassadors discuss with Palestinian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs the political situation in Palestine

Ramallah/PNN/

On Wednesday 24 June 2020, the Representative of the Republic of Malta in Palestine, Ambassador Reuben Gauci invited the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine, H.E. Dr. Amal Jadou, for a lunch meeting with the members of the group of the four smallest EU Member States which have Diplomatic Representations in Palestine, these being: Malta, Cyprus, Slovenia, and Lithuania.

The Representatives of these 4 EU Member States to Palestine have been meeting regularly, as part of their duties, to discuss issues related to the political situation in Palestine, hosting each other in rotation and inviting Palestinian VIPs to share with them insightful information about current situations in the country.

Dr. Jadou spoke about the importance of a European role in facing the Israeli annexation plans for the Palestinian territories.

Dr. Jadou thanked the Ambassadors for the discussion which was wide-ranging on many important issues currently touching Palestine such as the looming Annexation of Palestinian Lands.

The Representatives in Palestine who met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine, H.E. Dr. Amal Jadou during this working lunch with took place at Noor Restaurant in Albireh-Ramallah were Ambassador Reuben Gauci of Malta, Ambassador Savvas Vladimirou of Cyprus, Ambassador Vojko Kuzma of Slovenia and Ambassador Arturas Gailiunas of Lithuania.