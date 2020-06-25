IOF demolish third house in Ramallah during past 24 hours

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation forces demolished a house under construction in Al-Tirah neighborhood, west of Ramallah, in the central West Bank.

Local sources indicated that a large Israeli military force, accompanied by a group of bulldozers, stormed the area and demolished a house on a high hill owned by Nazir Muhammad, on the pretext of building without a permit.

Today as well, IOF demolished two houses under construction in Beitunia and the village of Beit Sira, Ramallah district.

The West Bank, Jerusalem, and Jordan Valley governorates are witnessing unprecedented demolitions of homes, commercial and agricultural facilities, mainly with the approaching of Donald Trump’s deal of annexing large chunks of the West Bank to Israel.