Qatar Contributes US$ 1.5 million to support Gaza food aid

East Jerusalem/PNN/

Qatar Charity signed a contribution agreement for US$ 1.5 million with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in support of the Agency’s food assistance program in Gaza.

This generous contribution will enable UNRWA to continue providing food assistance critical to Palestine refugees in Gaza. The Agency currently provides some 1 million Palestine refugees in the besieged Strip with food assistance and reflects Qatar’s commitment to supporting vital and life-saving services provided by UNRWA.

Marc Lassouaoui, UNRWA Chief of Donor Relations said: “On behalf of the Agency, I would like to thank Qatar Charity and the Government of the State of Qatar for the generosity and continuous support towards UNRWA and the Palestine refugees. Qatar has increased its annual contribution to the Agency in past years including through its humanitarian organizations.”

This contribution bolsters UNRWA’s efforts to support refugee families during the COVID-19 pandemic, further boosting the Agency’s comprehensive COVID-19 response, which includes home delivery of food aid and medication to mitigate the spread of the virus.

UNRWA provides life-saving services to some 5.6 million Palestine refugees registered with the Agency across its five fields of operation, including Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Its services include education, health care, relief, and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection, and microfinance.