IOF demolish Palestinian family home in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces on Tuesday demolished the home of the Rajabi family in Silwan, south of the Al Aqsa Mosque, under the pretext of building without a permit.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Silwan said that the occupation municipality crews, accompanied by large forces of special units and police, stormed the Al-Bustan neighborhood in the town, completely surrounded the house of Mohammed al-Rajabi, closed several entrances leading to it, and then proceeded with a manual demolition of the building.

The Al-Rajabi family explained that the occupation municipality crews began the process of demolishing their house with manual demolition mechanisms, as there is no possibility for their vehicles to reach the site of the house, and in the meantime they cut the roofs of the house, which is a new demolition method.

The family added that since the construction of the house less than two months ago, the occupation municipality sought to demolish it, storming the house several times, and issued an administrative demolition decision without the possibility to freeze it.

The Occupation Court also gave the family a deadline that expired last week to implement the decision to demolish the house themselves, but the family refused this so that the self-demolition would not be a precedent used in the Al-Bustan neighborhood, whose homes are threatened with demolition, in favor of settlement projects.