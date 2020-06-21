On World Refugee Day: Palestine Refugees call for end of discrimination against them

Bethlehem/PNN/

After 72 years of refuge and on the World Refugee Day, Palestinian refugees demanded the international community to stop dealing with them through a racist policy that violates their rights guaranteed by international laws

This came during a TV episode hosted by PNN Editor in Chief, Monjed Jadou, with director of BADIL Resource Center for Palestinian Residency and Refugee Rights, lawyer Nidal Al-Azza, and activist Rola Nasr Mizawi from the occupied Palestinian territories.

The two demanded the world stop humiliating discrimination In Lebanon, Jordan, and the countries of Europe that claim human rights, since a Palestinian refugee receives less treatment than other countries, a racist matter that must end.

Al-Azza said that Palestinian refugees reject Trump’s plan because it excludes the rights of refugees and deprives them of the right to return to their original homes, adding that any solution will not be within the borders of the so-called state of Israel, where Trump recognizes that the plan does not recognize international laws, but searches for theoretical applications of the solution, including refugees and after an exception The return of refugees seeks to reduce the number of those who can return because it seeks to drop the right of return from the majority of refugees. Al-Azza emphasized that Trump’s plan violated all international laws and laws and excluded refugee rights.

For her part, Rola Nasr Mizawi, an activist of the youth movement inside the occupied occupation in 1948, indicated that Trump’s plan not only excludes the right of refugees to return to their original homes, but also excludes more than 400,000 displaced people inside the Green Line and about 370,000 Palestinians displaced from their villages due to racist policies in Palestine, both in the West Bank West and Jerusalem or in the occupied territories of Palestine 48.

Regarding the mechanisms that the Palestinians must follow in order to be able to face the Israeli-American plans, Al-Azza said that the beginning of this will be by reviewing the Oslo process and the results that resulted from it, including the values ​​that resulted from this agreement. If we are looking for a fundamental change, we should review this agreement and what resulted On him and most notably, we look at Israel and the international role in the settlement process and our ability and work in all places of the Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza and the occupied and diaspora inside and our ability to face these American Zionist plans because it was proven in the legitimate face of failed and betting on it

International guardianship is a solution to the current situation to confront the “Deal of the Century” and annexation

Al-Azza stressed that one of the possibilities to confront the political deficit is to go to the international guardianship of Palestine and end the role of the authority so that we do not remain in the same country and the state under occupation and we do not have any authority and according to the international system there is an absentee international guardianship system but it can be activated by an international decision through the association General of the United Nations and the transfer of Palestine to the international trusteeship, that is to the United Nations, and to find a confrontation between the international community and Israel, and the authority withdraws this cover that Israel used in the name of negotiations without reaching results.

For her part, Mizawi stressed the importance of movement at the international level, but at the same time she stressed the importance of self-reliance through field action on the ground, especially at home, because the popular action must be with strong popular partnerships that the occupation seeks to continue to isolate the Palestinians from each other, but it failed To a large extent, as there are still innate ties as a people, but the division that occurred after the Oslo agreement and the division that took place in Gaza affected the Palestinian people, especially as we are talking about an awareness-raising system that works around the clock to isolate the Palestinian people from each other.

Both Al-Azza and Mizawi emphasized the importance of unity and unifying the slogan, and the most important of them is that return brings us together all the time without specifics, stressing that Haifa is like Bethlehem and Umm al-Fahm like Ramallah and the Palestinian is the Palestinian himself wherever he exists and more importantly, we deal with ourselves as a people and deal with our issue as a right and most important the right of return is complete with compensation and property .