PNN/ Jenin/

Israeli soldiers disguised as Palestinian civilians (Musta’ribeen) on Wednesday kidnapped a Palestinian youth in Qabatia town in the West Bank district of Jenin.

Local sources said that Israeli soldiers dressed in civilian attire stormed the western neighborhood of Qabatia, broke into a Palestinian home, and arrested a young man identified as Sulaiman Tazaz’ah.

Tazaz’ah was handcuffed, forced into a car, and transferred to an undeclared destination.