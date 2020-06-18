Tayseer Khaled calls Arab leaders to withdraw Arab peace initiative and stop normalization with Israel

Ramallah/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the organization’s executive committee, member of the political bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, called on all Arab countries concerned to stop normalization with the occupying power and to withdraw the Arab peace initiative, which was approved by the Arab summit that was held in Beirut in 2002 , which the successive Israeli governments did not give it any attention or respect

This came in background of news being circulated in the Hebrew and Arab media , that Yossi Cohen, the head of the Israeli “Mossad” , who eseems to have optimistic estimates about the reactions of Arab countries to the annexation plan that the Israeli government intends to start implementing on the first of next July , and intends to make an external tour in a number of countries in the region in the coming days , making contacts with heads and leaders of Arab countries with a view to identifying the positions of those countries in regard to Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank, and to identify its potential reactions, along with an attempt to mitigate the expected responses in the event presented Israel to implement the annexation.

Khaled described In a statement the meetings that are taking place secretly and publicly between a number of Arab leaders and the rulers of Tel Aviv as a stab in the back of the Palestinian people, a betrayal of trust and a shameful retreat from the decisions of the Arab summits and the so-called Arab peace initiative agreed upon by the Arab summit held in Beirut in 2002 and the Dhahran summit held In Saudi Arabia in 2018, it reflects the lack of national immunity, while offering free concessions to aggressive , expansionist , and an anti-peace policy of the government of Israel and cannot be justified by claiming that Israel is a state in the region.

Tayseer Khaled emphasized that some Arab rulers lost the compass and tried to mix cards and replace the main and real enemy of the Palestinian and Arab people with a fictional enemy, and renewed his call to the leaders of the Arab Gulf states in particular to stop immediately. Normalization with Israel that continues to occupy the lands of three Arab countries: Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, and at the same time practices a colonial policy of discrimination and ethnic cleansing against Palestinian citizens and intends to impose Israeli law on the illegal settlements it built along the West Bank and the Dead Sea Valley and its north and annexation and threatens the rights of the Palestinian people In the liquidation with the broad support of a rogue American administration that is hostile to the Palestinians and the Arab peoples.