Settlers bulldozing new road to connect settlements

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli settlers on Wednesday bulldozed several dunums of Palestinian land in Qusra town, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, in order to build a new road.

Local official Ghassan Daghlas said bulldozers belonging to settlers started to level many dunums of land in Qusra town in order to build a seven-kilometer road connecting, in particular, Esh Kodesh outpost and Migdalim settlement with each other.

The road will also connect all settlements and outposts in the north of the West Bank with those in the Jordan Valley, according to Daghlas.

The Israeli occupation government and its settlers recently embarked on escalating their settlement activities in the West Bank as part of premier Netanyahu’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley and parts of the occupied Palestinian territories.