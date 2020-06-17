Evangelical Council in Palestine opposed to annexation calls for peaceful resolutions

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Council of local evangelical churches in the Holy Land expressed concern about the political developments in the region and especially the Israeli governments plans to make a decision that is contrary to international law by annexing occupied Palestinian territories

The council said in a statement distributed to the press that while it doesn’t want to get involved in political issues, “we do look at issues from a biblical point of view and consider such action to be contrary to what Jesus called on us to do – namely to seek after peace.”

The statement noted that the call for peace and we call on all international officials including the US not to support extremists’ positions. “We call on evangelical leaders around the world to support peace and to ensure that all parties avoid any unilateral action.”

The statement concluded by a prayer that God would inspire leaders with wisdom in taking decision for a peaceful and just resolution of the problems so that the peoples of the region can live in peace and security.