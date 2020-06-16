Gantz: Israel will impose Israeli sovereignty in West Bank next month

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Benny Gantz, Acting Minister of Army announced that he would go ahead with the implementation of the annexation plan and Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank, before the American Jewish Committee AJC.

“This is an important plan that provides a realistic approach to the way in which to build a stable future in the region, and I intend to move it as far as possible and with great responsibility,” Gantz said.

“We must work on the basis of the plan and do it in coordination with regional partners and of course with local partners, with unanimity in Israeli society and with full coordination and acceptance of American support,” Gantz added.

Israel announced its infamous intention to annex its settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley strategic area, a move included in the US President Donald Trump’s plan announced in late January and is due to take place in July 1st.