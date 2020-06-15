Israeli settler threatens Palestinian family at gunpoint

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Today, an Israeli settler intercepted a Palestinian car with a man and his wife in it as it was passing on Bypass Road 60, south of Bethlehem, and threatened them with his personal machine gun.

According to PNN reporter, the settler stopped his car in front of the Palestinian car and got out of it while taking his personal machine gun, pointing it in their faces.

A video showed that the settler forced the couple to get out of the car, shouting at them and terrorizing them and causing suffocating traffic behind them for no reason, before he let them go.

In a related context, the Israeli occupation forces swept away large areas of Al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem, in the vicinity of the school complex in the town.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli bulldozers worked under the protection of large military forces, and the leveling of bulldozers led to the removal of dozens of fruit trees and their destruction.

The occupation forces claimed that these operations came to construct a new bypass road that would devour thousands of acres of farmland for the benefit of the settlers.

