IOF demolish two apartments and four warehouses in Shuafat camp

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation bulldozers this morning demolished two apartments and 4 warehouses in the Ras Shehada neighborhood in the Shuafat camp, in north-eastern occupied Jerusalem.

Local sources reported that large numbers of occupation forces stormed the camp, accompanied by employees of the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem and military bulldozers.

The apartments are owned by members of the Alqam family, where they live with their families of ten people, including children.

The Occupation Municipality in Jerusalem had previously notified the family of the demolition on the pretext of building without a permit, which the occupation refuses to give to the Palestinians with a view to displacing them from Jerusalem.