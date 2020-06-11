“Shareeka” : an online platform to enhance gender economic equality in Palestine

Ramallah/PNN/

In cooperation with Canada Feminist Fund, launched an online platform “Shareeka” to enhance gender economic equality in Palestine, and raise awareness of women’s economic rights.

This includes a mini website that will be a public platform for exchanging dialogue and discussions, and information on the mechanisms of enhancing gender economic equality. The site will be distributed to universities and students as a reference, and for academic purposes related to women’s economic rights and gender equality.

“Shareeka” project aims to contribute in raising awareness of the Palestinian public in general and women in particular about economic participation, in addition to a change in community awareness, policies and legislation that work to enhance gender economic equality and the full empowerment of women in Palestinian society.

The project seeks to enhance public Palestinian advocacy for equal labour and economic rights through radio programs that highlight gaps and discrimination in the workplace, and increases the participation and effective involvement of media students in gender-sensitive media coverage in Palestinian media, and to enrich and update data on gender discrimination in the workplace.

Nisaa FM began to implement “Shareeka” project in December/2019 and shall continue until July 2020.

The project included the implementation of two focus group (brainstorming), which brought together experts from the media, gender and human rights, and the implementation of a survey on gender discrimination in the workplace, conducted by ALPHA International for Research, Polling, and Informatics, the production and broadcast of 200 radio spots on women’s economic empowerment in Palestine and gender-based economic discrimination in the workplace which are being aired on Radio Nisaa FM.

The project also includes the production and broadcast of 12 radio shows on Radio Nisaa FM, discussing issues related to women’s economic empowerment in Palestine and gender-based economic discrimination with various experts from the field.

“Nisaa FM” is the first women’s radio station in Palestine and the Middle East, launched in 2010.

It is an independent station broadcasting from Ramallah that calls to attention women’s issues through a mix of radio programs such as: news and entertainment and it is concerned with serving the public, through advertisements about women, and training programs for women in media.

The station is a platform for discussing women’s experiences, shortcomings and successes, and it sends a message to all women about the need to trust their abilities to achieve and change.