German Federal Foreign Office, Jordanian MOFA and Palestinian PMO discuss Middle East Peace Process

PNN/ Ramallah/

The German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, the spokespersons of the Palestinian Prime Minister’s Office, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry and the German Foreign Ministry yesterday held a joint video conference to exchange views and positions on the current state of the Middle East Peace Process.

In the video meeting, the German Foreign Minister informed about the meetings he had today in Israel with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, where he conveyed the German and European concerns regarding the annexation plans that are being discussed by the new Israeli Government and their possible consequences for the regional security.

The Palestinian Prime Minister, the Jordanian Foreign Minister and the German Foreign Minister confirmed that an annexation would be contrary to international law and that it is now a matter of priority to prevent it.

They reiterated that any future negotiations to reach the final status agreement must be based on International Law and the relevant UN resolutions. They also underlined their firm commitment to the twostate-solution and discussed how to best start a fruitful engagement between the Israeli and the Palestinian side. The Jordanian and German Foreign Ministers offered their support in facilitating the path to negotiations. It was agreed to stay in close touch on these matters.