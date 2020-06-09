Israeli forces kidnap dozens of Palestinians in West Bank, Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces have kidnapped dozens of Palestinians in a series of raids across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, a report says. the Palestinian Information Center says.

According to the report, quoting local sources, Israeli forces abducted at least 29 Palestinians early Monday, including a woman and three minors, Palestinian Authority employees work in the city after breaking into their homes across various neighborhoods of the occupied territories. They also looted some homes.

The report added that the Israeli forces kidnapped the wife of Palestinian prisoner, Muaad al-Ash’hab, from her home in Wadi al-Joz neighborhood and confiscated his car.

Among those detainees is head of the family committee of Jerusalem prisoners, Amjad Abu Asab, a resident of al-Suannah neighborhood.

The circumstances surrounding the kidnappings are yet unknown, but the Israeli forces carry out such swoops on a nearly daily basis, taking away Palestinians, whom the regime usually accuses of acting against its so-called interests.

The new development comes at a time of rising tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the wake of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s intention to annex parts of the West Bank.

In addition to that issue, conditions have also been tense since US President Donald Trump announced his decision on December 6, 2017, to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s ‘capital’ and relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied city.

Israel holds more than 7,000 Palestinians in its jails. Most of the prisoners are being held with no indictment or trial, under a controversial policy known as administrative detention.

Israel has built more than 230 illegal settlements on the occupied Palestinian territory since 1967 that have come to house some 600,000 settlers.