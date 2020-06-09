IOF demolish home in Silwan, occupied Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning demolished a house in Silwan, south of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of not licensing.

A member of the Defense Committee for Silwan Lands, Khaled Abu Tayeh told the official agency that a bulldozer belonging to the Israeli occupation municipality in Jerusalem demolished a house in the Suwayh / Ras al-Amud neighborhood, which had been standing for 6 years, owned by Aisha Hijazi, who has eight children.

He explained that the family had received a demolition order about 6 months ago, and had been unable to hire a lawyer or engineer because of its difficult circumstances.