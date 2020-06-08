Terrorist ‘Hilltop Youth’, Students of Religious Institutions Establish Joint ‘Pro-Annexation Room’

Bethlehem/PNN/

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report , that the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Israel has a historic opportunity to implement Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank under the American “Deal of the Century”, adding that he intends to approve the annexation plan for the widest possible part away from the provisions of other plans. Knowing that some influential leaders of the Settlement Council protest against some items in the American Administration’s plan and say that it poses a threat to the settlement project in the occupied West Bank.

Moreover, those leaders build closer ties with terrorist groups from the “Hilltop Youth” that has decided to cooperate with students of the Yeshiva ‘Jewish religious institutes’ in order to build an operations room to prepare for the implementation of the annexation plan and the failure of the ‘deal of the century’.

As the date set by the Netanyahu to start the implementation of the annexation plan draws near, the Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of actions in the Jordan Valley as it destroys water networks and confiscates equipment, in addition to confiscating and destroying stands for selling vegetables to farmers in the Bardala area in the northern Jordan Valley, where they destroyed 15 dunums of networks. 800 water pipes were completely destroyed, demolishing notices in the Bedouin “Ain al-Hijleh” community, east of the city of Jericho were also handed over.

A thousand dunums of land are controlled by the occupation in the Jordan Valley under the pretext of being used as closed military areas. Palestinians are prohibited from carrying out any agricultural or urban activity there. Thousands of dunums of agricultural land were destroyed due to the bombs fired by the Israeli occupation soldiers during their military training in the Khirbet Homs, Al-Baqia and the lands overlooking Khirbet Homs, Al-Farash, and about 180 dunums of agricultural crops and more than 8,200 dunums of pasture were burnt.

In the field, the occupation army stopped the vehicles at the entrances of a number of villages in the Jordan Valley, and informed the drivers that by the beginning of next July, strict laws will be applied on them even inside the villages, under the pretext that these villages had become under Israeli sovereignty.

Those alerts coincide with the occupation army’s removal of cement blocks and warning signs that were preventing Israelis from entering Palestinian areas in the Jordan Valley, Bardala and Kardala villages, according to the official agreements signed between the Palestinians and Israelis.

In the occupied Jerusalem, the annexation, expansion, and Judaization schemes continue within the occupation’s efforts to control the only Palestinian industrial zone in Jerusalem, the occupation authorities issued a final decision to demolish and evacuate about 200 private facilities for vehicle repair, commercial centers, and restaurants, knowing that it is one of the most vital areas in Jerusalem, which is Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood until the end of this year. Thus, it starts the first phase of the plan, which targets more than 2000 dunums of Jerusalem neighborhoods adjacent to the Old City.

The violations and acts of orgy committed by herds of settlers continue in various governorates of the West Bank. In Hebron Governorate, the settlers of “Ma’on” and “Hafat Ma’on” set up a tent on the lands of the citizens in the village of Al-Tuwana, in Masfer Yatta, and they stay in it with their families in order to force the citizens to leave. Also, settlers stormed the people of Al-Butm and Al-Baqara area in Musafir Yatta and threatened them to leave the lands.

In the Bethlehem governorate, settlers from the settlements of Eli Hanhail and Ma’le Amos expelled farmers in the village of Kisan from their lands on the pretext that they have to get a special permit from the Israeli Authorities to access it. At the same time, the Israeli occupation bulldozers guarded by intensive occupation forces paved a road in the lands of the citizens, reaching a street leading to the “Taka’a settlement” built on the lands of the citizens in the town of Tuqu. Settlers from the Givat Rounim settlement outpost also set fire to Palestinian homes in Burin, at a time when the occupation forces resumed bulldozing activities in the “Najmah” area, east of the town of Qasra, which is located within the lands of villages and towns of Qasra, Jureish, Aqraba, Majdal. In the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, Israeli occupation forces bulldozed the lands of the citizens, planted with olive trees, to construct the settlement road known as the Hewarah bypass road.

It also seized irrigation networks in the village of Al-Jiftlik, in the Jordan Valley, feeding hundreds of fruitful grape trees, and palm trees over an area of 40 dunums, at a time when a settler swept an area of 350 dunums on the eastern side of the Bedouin Al-Kaabana secondary school, in the Arab al-Mleihat Gathering on the Al Maarijat road north West of Jericho, where the occupation and its settlers seek to displace the citizens in these Bedouin communities.