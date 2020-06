PNN/ Ramallah/

On Sunday noon, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs Authority reported this morning that Israeli forces stormed Section 1 in the “Negev” prison conducted searches and tampered with the detainees’ possessions.

The authority added that a state of tension prevails after the section has been emptied of all the prisoners and distributed to the rest of the sections, and the process of storming and inspection is still ongoing.