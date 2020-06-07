Arab League: Israeli annexation is a war crime

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Arab League has condemned Israel’s intent to annex large areas of the occupied Palestinian territories as a “war crime” and a “reprehensible and illegal measure.”

In a statement released on the 53rd anniversary of the Naksa Day, the Arab League stressed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital is a central goal for the entire Arab nation, asserting that the region would never enjoy stability without achieving this goal.

The Arab League accused the US administration of providing Israel with unprecedented support to persist in its settlement expansion plans and aggressive practices in the occupied territories.

It warned that Israel’s annexation projects pose a threat to international peace and security, stressing the need for effective steps to force Israel to abide by the international law.