PNN Report : Palestinians stand with Persecuted African American in United States

Bethlehem/PNN/ Story By Monjed Jadou

Palestinians in the city of Bethlehem in the west bank have expressed their solidarity with the American people, who are suffering as a result of the US administration racist policy implemented President Donald Trump.

hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Bethlehem to express their solidarity with the American black people in two important locations, first in front of Nativity Church, second in Deheishe refugee camp.

Dozens of Palestinian activists who gathered in front of Nativity Church held up pictures of George Floyd, who was strangled by the American police, and , Iyad Al-Hallaq, is one of the people with disabilities who was shot dead by Israeli occupation soldiers in Jerusalem.

chairman of Popular Resistance Committees Against Israeli constructing of separation wall & settlement activities in the West Bank Munther Amira told PNN that his group and Palestinian Political Parties and the civil society organizations in Bethlehem stand in solidarity with the African American population in the US who are being oppressed at the hands of the police and racist regime leaded by Trump .

He added that we the Palestinian people gathering in front of the Church of Nativity, know all too well the meaning of persecution and cold-blooded killings, and because of that we hold a vigil in memory of George Floyd who was killed by racist police in the US, and Eyad al-Halaq who was murdered by the Israeli occupation.

Amira said also that Palestinians stand together to say that Black Lives Matter, and Palestinian Lives Matter in additions to remind the world that the Trump administration and the Israeli occupation are racist systems against human rights.

He also said that we as Palestinians standing in front of Nativity Church in the city of Bethlehem, where Christ the Messenger of Justice, Equality, Decent Life and Freedom was born and he is the one who represents Christianity by the principles he bring, and not Donald Trump who claims Christianity,explaining that Trump represents Zionist Christianity, a racist movement that is far from the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Another event was held in front of Palestinian refugee camp Dheisheha south west of Bethlehem to express the Palestinians’ rejection to crime being committed against African Americans at the hands of Trump and his Police.

A number of prominent personalities participated in the stand against the American and Israeli crimes, the most important of them Mayor of Bethlehem, Anton Salman,Bishop Atallah Hanna,Representatives of the Palestinian factions,Civil society representatives.

Bishop Atallah Hanna said in his speech we as Palestinians stand here to condemn and deplore Donald Trump’s policies which are encouraging violent actions and systematic racism in our region and in different parts of the world such as Iraq, Syria and Latin America as we are all too familiar with the tactics used by the police in the United States, as they have a long standing tradition of receiving training by the very same military that oppresses us and prevents us from obtaining basic human rights including freedom and our right of return.

He added :” we also standing here today raising our voices as a national movement in solidarity with the protesters in the United States. We Palestinians fight for basic rights just as Black Lives Matter Movement; freedom, dignity, safety, justice and equality calling for an end to ethnic cleansing and mass genocides committed by Israeli occupation and the American police throughout history until the present day against people of color in the US and the Palestinians in our country.

In another speech representing Palestinian Political Parties Mohammad Al Jaafari from Fatah movement leaded by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the Palestinian people are the most understanding of the oppression and racism that people have because we have thousands of stories like George Floyd, the last of them was Iyad Al-Hallaq and we have children who were burned in their homes while they slept by racist Israeli settlers hands.

He pointed out that our suffering makes us feel what African Americans are suffering today, criticizing all those who are trying to push Palestine into what is happening in the United States, adding that we seek to serve humanity and support the world’s oppressed people because we live in the largest country that suffering from racism, which is the Zionist movement.

Al-Jaafari thanked everyone who came today to send a message in the name of our people to our friends in all countries who are oppressed and who live in conditions of oppression as a result of American & Israeli policies.

For her part Dalya Abu-Aker send send a message in English to African American saying in it that American administration and Israeli Occupation can chain,torture and even destroy our body, but they will never imprison our minds”

Dalya Abu-Aker also said in Palestinian message to African American that George Floyd’s words :”I CAN’T BREATHE! are not only his last words; these are also words to describe our day-to-day life as Palestinians. WE ALSO CAN’T BREATHE, Floyd does not only represent the Black of America, he is a representation of all Palestinians who have endured 72 years of Israeli colonization, oppression, discrimination and tyranny.

Liberal globalization reinforces hatred which aims to create a selfish world and neo-Middle East embracing the Fascist regime of Trump which is an openly supportive system of cruelty, brutality and cold-blood murders. The Zionist occupation is no more than a second copy of this dehumanized system which recently mercilessly murdered 32 year-old autistic Palestinian Iyad Hallaq in our country’s capital, Jerusalem the latter said.

because slaves are only those who do not fight to break their chains we fight tirelessly against the proposed total annexation of the West Bank over the coming months, and the ongoing and systematic oppression of our people, which reminds us of the words of late Martin Luther King who said that “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”

Always remember Nelson Mandela’s words “There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere”.

