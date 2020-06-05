Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister’s intervention in the Ad Hoc LiaisonCommittee (AHLC) to promote the peace process in Palestine

Bethlehem/PNN/

During the inter-ministerial meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, spoke telematically on June 2nd with the foreign ministers of various countries.

In her speech, the Minister emphasized Spain’s commitment to the solution of the two-state with Jerusalem as a shared capital, which will allow them to live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders.

Likewise, she also made an appeal to good sense to avoid any unilateral action, such as the annexation of Palestinian territories, also recognizing that institutional reform, economic growth, gender issues, and humanitarian aid are, together with the pandemic, a significant impediment to growth in the territory.

She then announced the imminent signing of the Country Partnership Framework (MAP in Spanish) with Palestine, with which Spain will allocate 80 million euros in the next four years to support institutional reform, economic growth, gender issues, and humanitarian aid projects, and also in 2020, 12 million will be devoted, including the contribution to UNRWA as a key partner for Spain.

On the other hand, she welcomed the formation of the new Government in Israel, which could be an opportunity to reach an agreement on all issues of final status, especially security, borders, Jerusalem, settlement, and refugees for the benefit of the peoples of the region and beyond.

AHLC is the main multilateral coordination meeting on development assistance for the Occupied Territories of Palestine at the political level.

Created in 1993, the AHLC, chaired by Norway and co-sponsored by the European Union and the United States, aims to promote dialogue between donors, the Palestinian Authority and the Government of Israel.

At the meeting, its president, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide, that our work and commitment alone cannot bring a negotiated two-state solution or be a substitute for it. Political progress is dependent on the commitment of both parties towards this end.