Tayseer Khaled : Donald Trump, a populist with no experience, and political competence

Ramallah/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, described US President Donald Trump as a racist populist and a thug who lacked experience, eligibility and political competence in governing a country like the United States of America, in light of a series of grave mistakes he continues to commit at a local level and international relations

This came in light of the wave of widespread public protests that have plagued many American states, after killing the defenseless, handcuffed, black American citizen, George Floyd, by suffocation, in a brutal way that brings to mind the brutal racist practices against black citizens in the US states.

He emphasized that the wave of protests sweeping a number of US states comes in light of these brutal practices that coincided with President Donald Trump’s failure to address the consequences of the emerging Coronavirus epidemic in the United States causing great damage to its economy and in light of the abhorrent shift in racist rhetoric and incitement against demonstrators, and its reflection on the chances of victory in the upcoming presidential elections in the United States of America.

Tayseer Khaled called on the American administration to review its shameful policies and positions regarding human rights, which are being violated brutally in both the United States of America and Israeli occupation state in the same barbaric methods in the case of both the American citizen George Floyd and the Palestinian citizen Iyad Al-Hallaq, who died in the same Barbaric and barbaric style by the American police in Minneapolis, Minnesota and the Israeli police in the Bab Asbat in occupied East Jerusalem.