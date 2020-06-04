Four new cases of COVID-19, one of them in Gaza

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced the registration of four new cases of COVID-19, raising the total of cases in Palestine to 640.

In a statement, Minister of Health, Dr. May AlKaila confirmed that three cases were recorded in the town of Barta’a, southwest of Jenin, northern West Bank. The fourth case was for a 63-year-old citizen from the Gaza Strip.

In addition, one case of recovery was reported in the town of Beit Ula in the Hebron Governorate, which raises the outcome of recovery cases to 532 cases.