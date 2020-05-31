IOF demolish four Palestinian homes in the Occupied Territories

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Sunday morning demolished four houses under construction in Al-Tira city in the 1948 occupied territories, under the pretext of building without permits.

According to local sources, the occupation police forces stormed the city and besieged four houses under construction for the Al-Khuffash family, and prevented the residents from approaching in the area, while the military bulldozers started to demolish the houses.

Anger prevailed among the residents who directed severe criticism against the occupation government, who exploits the state of emergency during pandemic and escalates racism against the Arabs by demolishing their homes and displacing them.

Owner of the demolished houses, Ibrahim Al-Khuffash said: “The houses were supposed to enter the structural map, and their case was being heard in the courts.”

Khafash explained that he did not receiver a demolition order from the court, stressing that “the family did not receive anything, and in return the procedures were not frozen in the file, due to the delay of the courts due to Coronavirus.”