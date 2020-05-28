EU Representative: Israeli demolitions in the West Bank illegal under international law

Jerusalem/PNN/

The European Union Representative in Jerusalem and Ramallah note with concern that Israeli authorities have continued to carry out demolitions of Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 2020.

These demolitions, including EU and EU Member States-funded structures, have resulted in the displacement of Palestinians and negatively affected Palestinian communities.

The EU missions note with concern that demolitions have continued since the outbreak of the pandemic in early March. Demolitions have also continued during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which saw a three-fold increase in the number of demolished structures compared to last year.

Under international humanitarian law, the occupying power has a responsibility to ensure and maintain public health and hygiene in the occupied territory, as well as to adopt appropriate measures to combat the spread of contagious diseases and epidemics.

In line with the EU’s long-standing position on Israel’s settlement policy – illegal under international law and actions are taken in that context, such as forced transfers, evictions, demolitions, and confiscations of homes, the EU urges the Israeli authorities to halt demolitions of Palestinian structures.