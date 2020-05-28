11 more coronavirus cases confirmed in West Bank

Qalqailia/PNN/

Minister of Health, Mai Alkaila, confirmed today 11 more cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the West Bank, bringing up the total cases in Palestine to 625.

She said 10 of the 11 cases were in the villages of Azzun Atma and Sanniriya, in Qalqailia Governorate, for people who came into contact with a COVID-19 patient. She pointed out that four of them were below the age of 18.

Earlier, Alkaila announced that a 36-year-old man from the town of Beit Ula, in Hebron Governorate, tested positive for COVID-19, after he came into contact with a patient with COVID-19.