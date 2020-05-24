IOF clash with Palestinians heading to al-Aqsa Mosque for Eid al-Fitr prayers

Jerusalem /PNN/

IOF have clashed with the Palestinians who were heading to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers.

The confrontation erupted on Sunday after Israeli troops stepped up their presence at the courtyards of the al-Aqsa Mosque and prevented the entry of Palestinian worshipers to the holy site by installing large barriers.

The regime forces also attacked Palestinians at Bab al-Asbat (Lions Gate) of the Old City of Jerusalem.

This year, only officials from the Islamic Waqf (Endowment) organization managed to perform the Eid prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Each year, tens of thousands of Palestinians pray at the al-Aqsa Mosque on Eid al-Fitr, but the compound has remained closed this year over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Additionally, Israeli officials opposed the holding of the Eid prayers at the site even under strict health safeguards.

Reports said the Palestinians prayed outside the closed gates leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque while Israeli police, some in riot gear, guarded the entrances to the compound.

Eid al-Fitr marks the beginning of the lunar month of Shawwal and the end of Ramadan, during which Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and other corporal pleasures from dawn to dusk.