Jordan threatens to review relations with Israel over West Bank annexation plans

Amman/PNN/

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz says his country would review its relationship with Israel in case Tel Aviv proceeds with its controversial plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

“We will not accept unilateral Israeli moves to annex Palestinian lands and we would be forced to review all aspects of our relations with Israel,” Razzaz told the official Petra news agency.

He also lambasted Israel for taking advantage of the global preoccupation with the novel coronavirus pandemic to implement “unilateral moves on the ground.”

His comments came nearly a week after Jordan’s monarch King Abdullah II starkly warned Israel of a “massive conflict” if it goes ahead with the annexation plans.“Leaders who advocate a one-state solution do not understand what that would mean,” King Abdullah said in an interview published by the German news magazine, Der Spiegel, on May 15.

“What would happen if the Palestinian National Authority collapsed? There would be more chaos and extremism in the region. If Israel really annexed the West Bank in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” he said.

“I don’t want to make threats and create an atmosphere of loggerheads, but we are considering all options. We agree with many countries in Europe and the international community that the law of strength should not apply in the Middle East,” the Jordanian ruler added.