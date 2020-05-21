IOF arrest 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) at dawn Thursday launched a lard riad and arrest campaign in the West Bank and Jerusalem, in which they arrested 23 Palestinians.

According to Asra Media Office, the IOF arrested at least 22 Palestinians after breaking into their homes and searching them in the West Bank districts of Qalqilya, Ramallah, Jenin, Bethlehem and al-Khalil.

Ex-prisoners, university students and minors were among the detainees, Asra Media reported.

Local residents said violent confrontations broke out between the IOF and Palestinian residents of Qalqilya, adding that the IOF heavily and randomly fired live ammunition and tear gas bombs at them.

A Palestinian aged 19 was rushed to a hospital after we was injured with a live bullet to the leg, they said.

In Jerusalem, the IOF stormed several neighborhoods in al-Isawiya town, arrested a Palestinian youth, stopped vehicles at the town’s entrance and searched them.

Other home raids were witnessed in Shu’fat refugee camp with no arrests reported.