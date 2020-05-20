PLO Official : welcomes Joe Biden’s stance on Israeli annexation plans

Ramallah/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, welcomed the statements made by the supposed Democratic candidate for the upcoming American presidential elections, Joe Biden, during a remote event for democratic Jews in which he called on Israel to stop building in settlements and asserted that Washington cannot fully protect Israel without peace and it does not support any Israeli steps to annex new territories , that would undermine the prospects for a two-state solution and would review Donald Trump’s undermining of the peace process,

He added that this position, which Jo Biden announced before a convention in the presence of Jews from the Democratic Party, would improve Joe Biden’s chances of winning the votes of Arab and Muslim communities in the United States of America in the upcoming presidential elections and re-consider the position of the administration of former President Park Obama, who decided In December 2016 not to use the veto in the United Nations Security Council against Resolution 2334, which demanded Israel to stop its settlement activities in the OPT , a decision that the US President Donald Trump’s administration has backed away from, opening the way to series positions that have encouraged the right-wing Israeli policy to go far in disavowal international law and international legitimacy resolutions with unprecedented support from the current US administration.

Regarding the results of the Palestinian leadership meeting, which was held yesterday at the headquarters of the Palestinian Presidency, Tayseer Khaled explained that the meeting fell on the ceiling of the decisions of the Palestinian National Council in May 2018 and the successive sessions of the Palestinian Central Council, which called to rebuild the relationship with Israel as a colonial occupying state, racial discrimination and ethnic cleansing with all the consequent cessation of all agreements signed between Palestinians and Israelis, starting with the Oslo and the transitional agreement through Hebron agreement ending with the Paris Economic Agreement including withdrawing recognition of the State of Israel, stopping all forms of security coordination with the occupation authorities, imposing economic boycott on all settlement products in particular, and Israeli products that have a national or foreign alternative in general, providing support to the boycott movement ( BDS ) , and other steps that affirm that there is no sovereignty over the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, other than the Palestinian people,

Khaled emphasized that the Democratic Front had presented to the meeting a paper that included its vision of the situation, which is consistent with national consensus in responding to the Israeli threats to annex parts of the West Bank and demanded its inclusion on the agenda of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and a national meeting held at the highest level with the participation of home and abroad.