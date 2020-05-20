Biden again calls on Israel to halt West Bank annexation plans

Washington/PNN/

Top Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reiterated Tuesday his opposition to Israel’s intention to annex parts of the West Bank.

“I do not support annexation,” the former vice president said in an audio recording obtained by the Jewish Insider.

“Israel needs to stop the threat of annexation and stop settlement activity because it will choke off any hope for peace,” Biden stated during a virtual fundraiser of Jewish Democrats, adding that the US “cannot fully safeguard Israelis without peace.”

Biden was referring to recent statements made by Israeli leaders on using US President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace initiative as a platform to apply sovereignty unilaterally.

The presidential nominee said that such a move would undercut the two-state solution prospect, but added he won’t use military aid for leveraging purposes as Washington has a commitment to “cover Israel’s back.”

Biden further urged the Palestinian Authority to end incitement and acknowledge, “flat-out,” Israel’s right to exist, the Jewish Insider reported.