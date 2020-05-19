World must slap Israel with sanctions: Palestine PM

Ramallah /PNN/

Addressing a virtual meeting of the UN committee that deals with Palestinian rights on Monday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said it is time for the world community to stand by the Palestinian nation in the face of Tel Israel’s annexation plan.

“Now that the Israeli government has loud and clear and explicitly stated that they are going to annex certain parts of Palestine, no country has an excuse not to stand against this injustice,” he said.

Shtayyeh also urged the international community to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state and impose sanctions on Israel if the regime goes ahead with the annexation plan.

“That should be the most serious reply to what Israel is intending to do,” he said, noting that the Palestinian leadership will meet Tuesday night to discuss its next steps.

Shtayyeh further criticized the administration of US President Donald Trump for giving Israel the “green light” for annexation in the so-called “deal of the century,” which was unveiled in January.

The US has held an unsuccessful “monopoly” over the so-called peace process, but the Palestinians want a multilateral approach starting with an international conference under UN auspices, he said.