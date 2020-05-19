IOF arrest 18 Palestinians on Tuesday overnight

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli occupation forces arrested (18) citizens of the West Bank, most of them from Jerusalem, on Tuesday overnight till early morning hours.

The Prisoner’s Society said that the occupation forces arrested at least ten Jerusalemites, including Palestinians from the Old City, guard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and summoned two others.

From the town of Kobar near Ramallah, IOF arrested two citizens, and three others from Hebron.

Once again, the occupation forces stormed the town of Ya`bad, Jenin District, and arrested three Palestinians.

