India Provides US$ 2 Million to UNRWA for the Welfare of Palestine Refugees

East Jerusalem

The Government of India has contributed US$ 2 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in support of the Agency’s core programmes and services, including education, health care, relief and social services. The contribution was presented to UNRWA by the Representative of India to State of Palestine, H.E. Mr. Sunil Kumar.

Underlining the Government of India’s continued support for UNRWA activities in the region, the Representative of India, H.E. Mr. Sunil Kumar, stated: “On behalf of the Government of India, I would like to express my appreciation for the commendable work and endeavors carried out by UNRWA. We believe that our contribution will support the Agency’s activities in providing the needed assistance to Palestinian refugees, and assist in achieving their full human development potential.”

In response to this generous contribution, Mr. Marc Lassouaoui, Chief of the UNRWA Division of Donor Relations, said: “On behalf of the Agency, I would like to express my deep appreciation to the Government of India for advancing part of its contribution, which will help UNRWA address cash flow challenges. The continued determination and commitment of India in support of Palestine refugees is commendable, in particular under the current circumstances brought on us by Covid-19. We are extremely proud of this solid partnership and grateful for the generous contribution.”

It is worth noting that India had increased its annual financial contribution to UNRWA from US $1.25 million in 2016 to US$ 5 million in 2018 and 2019, and pledged another US$ 5 million for 2020. With this year’s contribution to UNRWA, India opened the way to become a member of the Agency’s Advisory Commission.