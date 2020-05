PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli settlers on Sunday cut down 40 Palestinian-owned olive trees in southern Nablus.

Ghassan Daghlas, official of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, said that settlers cut about 40 olive trees in the Ras Al-Deir area from the lands of Yatma village, owned by Mohammed Naseem Najjar.

