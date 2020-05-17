Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in his home

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home on Sunday, an Israeli police spokesman said, but did not comment on the cause of the death.

Police are reportedly investigating the circumstances of the death of 58-year-old Du Wei, who was reportedly found in his home in Herzlija, near Tel Aviv.

The married father of one took his post in mid-February. Before that, he had been China’s ambassador to Ukraine.

According to local media citing unidentified emergency medical officials, initial indications are that he died in his sleep of natural causes.

His unexplained death came just days after he criticized comments from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

If you want to continue to read our work and help us produce more news and reports from Palestine, click here for our fundraising campaign