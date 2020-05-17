7 Palestinian governorates are now CoronaVirus free

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Minister of Health, Dr. May AlKaila, announced that seven Palestinian governorates are now coronavirus free.

In a press statement today, AlKaila confirmed 7 new cases of recovery, two in Ramallah and Al-Bireh, 3 in the suburbs of Jerusalem, and 2 cases in the city of Jerusalem.

She added that the total of all cases was 555 injuries, with 452 recoveries (81.4% of the total recorded cases).

She added that 7 Palestinian governorates are now free of COVID-19, which are: Tubas, Jericho and Al-Aghwar, Qalqilia, Jenin, Bethlehem, Salfit, Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

The number of laboratory tests for the Corona virus added up to 45,343, from all Palestinian governorates.

She pointed out that the number of active cases is 99, of which 59 are in Jerusalem and 8 in its suburbs, 25 in the Hebron governorate, two in Nablus Governorate, one in Tulkarm Governorate, and 4 cases in the southern governorates.

And 86 new cases were introduced to the domestic isolation, while the number of people in quarantine is 18,298.

The Minister of Health explained that all the cases are in good health, and there is no case in the intensive care rooms.

