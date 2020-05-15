Israeli forces kill Palestinian man over alleged car-ramming attack in West Bank

Hebron/PNN/

IOF have shot dead a young Palestinian man in the West Bank as tensions continue to rise in the occupied territories on the eve of the 72nd anniversary of Nakba Day (the Day of Catastrophe).

The Israeli military, in a statement released on Thursday, alleged that a 19-year-old Palestinian, whose identity was not immediately available, drove at high speed into soldiers standing next to a military observation post outside the Negohot settlement in the southern part of the West Bank city of Hebron, located 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Jerusalem.

The statement added that a 21-year-old soldier was injured in the purported assault.

Israel’s emergency and rescue service, Magen David Adom, said the trooper sustained wounds to the upper part of his body. He was transferred to Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva and is reported to be in moderate-to-serious condition.

The area where the alleged attack occurred is close to al-Fawar refugee camp, where Israeli soldiers killed a 14-year-old Palestinian teenager, identified as Zaid Jamil al-Fayoumi, and injured four other young men during clashes on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place a day before Palestinians commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe) in the occupied West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip