Khaled: US  administration a slave duck trying to sell the same rotten goods twice 

PNN/ Ramallah/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the PLO Executive Committee and the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, warned against deceiving what is being reported by the media, quoting the Hebrew press, that US President Donald Trump opposes unilateral annexation of settlements , and considers it a blow to the deal of the century and closes the door In front of the Palestinians, and that is the main purpose of the American Secretary of State’s visit to Israel this week is to make this American stance of annexation to the new Israeli government.

He added that the American administration is trying to sell its corrupt goods to the Palestinians twice, once by hastening the Israeli annexation and considering it a matter decided by Israel , as Mike Pompeo expressed on more than one occasion in an attempt to exert pressure on the Palestinian side and blackmail him, and again by slowing this process to provide what it calls a climate that permits Palestinians to review their attitude the deal of the century and to express willingness to begin negotiations with the Israeli side after agreeing between the American and Israeli sides on the annexation map and presenting it to the Palestinian side.

Khaled called on to continue boycotting the US administration and to increase pressure on it to isolate its policy towards the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, at the local, Arab regional and worldwide levels, and prevent this administration, which is in its last year not a lame duck only, but also a slave duck, from appeasing the new Israeli government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu and offering new free gifts at the expense of the Palestinian people, especially in front of Donald Trump’s need to support by the Zionist Jewish lobby and Zionist evangelists after deterioration of his position in the opinion polls in the United States before the presidential election, after unemployment exceeded the limits of 35 million unemployed, and after the advance of Joe Biden in the polls taking place in USA .