Palestine: No new cases of COVID-19 for the 5th consecutive day

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Palestinian Minister of Health, Dr. May AlKaila said that Palestine has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day, with 1000 laboratory tests conducted from all governorates, while 15 new cases of recovery were recorded.

The Minister added in a press statement , Tuesday, that 8 cases of recovery were recorded in the city of Jerusalem, one case in the suburbs of Jerusalem, 5 cases in the Hebron Governorate, and one case in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate.

Dr. AlKaila indicated that the total number of recoveries in Palestine rose to 382 cases, or 69.8% of the total recorded injuries, while the number of injuries stabilized at 547 cases in all Palestinian governorates.

She said that the number of active injuries, i.e. still infected, is 161, including 96 in Jerusalem alone, and 18 in the Jerusalem suburbs.

She explained that the Ministry of Health laboratories conducted about 4,500 laboratory tests for Corona virus during the past five days, of which no cases were recorded.

The Minister indicated that the health status of all patients in isolation and treatment centers is stable and there is no case in the intensive care rooms.

She added that 240 new cases were added to the domestic sanitary isolation, while the number of those currently in the house quarantine was 14,872, and those who finished the quarantine were 47,438.