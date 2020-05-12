Letter to be sent UNSC, UNGA, over Israeli closure of Palestinian institutions in Jerusalem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour confirmed that a letter to the President of the Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly is in preparation, in order to convey the crimes of the occupation in Jerusalem, by closing down Palestinian institutions, the last of which was closing The Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation’s radio and TV.

Mansour praised the official Voice of Palestine Radio, this morning, Tuesday, for demanding the rapporteurs of international human rights institutions in the Palestinian territories to release the children and the sick prisoners from Israeli jails, and warning about the dangers of annexing parts of the West Bank.

Mansour indicated that the Security Council will discuss on the 20th of this month the occupation plan for annexation and all violations in the Palestinian territories.