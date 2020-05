PNN/ Bethlehem/

Groups of Israeli settlers on Thursday uprooted hundreds of vine seedlings in the lands of Al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem.

Head of Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission in Bethlehem, Hassan Brijieh, said that the Efrat settlers uprooted 450 vineyard seedlings belonging to Ibrahim Suleiman Sbeih.

Brijieh added that Sbaih is subject to repeated attacks by settlers and the occupation forces.