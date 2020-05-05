Israeli arrests campaign targets Jerusalem’s security officials, activists

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday launched a massive arrest campaign among the citizens of occupied Jerusalem, targeting 13 citizens, among them the Secretary General of the Popular National Congress of Jerusalem, Major General Bilal Al Natsheh.

According to local sources, the occupation forces raided a number of homes in the occupied capital, and arrested alongside Al-Natsheh, his office manager, Lt. Col. Muadh Al-Ashhab, in addition to 11 others, namely: Major General Imad Awad, businessman Mustafa Abu Zahra, journalist Tamer Obeidat, and businessman Basem Abu Asab, the writer Rania Hatem, Mahmoud Ramadan Obaid, Mahmoud Mohamed Obaid, Dhiaa Ayman Obaid, Amir Awad, Youssef Al-Kiswani and Abboud Derbas.

They also raided ans searched several homes, belonging to: Ahmad Muhammad Derbas (Abu Nidal), Muhammad Ayman Ubaid, Faras Khadr Ubaid, and Nayef Ismat Ubaid.

For its part, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs Commission condemned the attack, which went on from midnight hours until this moment against Jerusalem leaders and activists.

The Commission explained in a statement, that the Jerusalem houses were stormed by large forces of the army, police and occupation intelligence, as they search homes and houses in a provocative manner, and carry out arrests and receive communications to review the Shin Bet and the Intelligence.

The Commission warned against the continuation of targeting the institutions of the State of Palestine in Jerusalem and its cadres, stressing that this fierce and escalating attack in recent times “comes within the undermining of the official Palestinian presence in the eternal capital of the State of Palestine,” and stressed that “all these criminal and racist practices will not undermine the resilience and sacrifices of the people to defend the sanctities and the Palestinian presence. ”