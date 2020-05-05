Israel demolishes Palestinian agricultural structures in Jordan Valley

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israel has demolished four Palestinian agricultural facilities in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank.

Local activists, reported that the demolition took place in the village of Jiftlik of the Jordan Valley.

The Israeli authorities also destroyed a water well, a barn and a pool in the same area.

On Sunday, an Israeli court rejected a petition filed by the structure owner, Palestinian citizen Murad Jaber.

Based on new draconian Israeli practices, Palestinian citizens who receive demolition orders are not given enough time limits to file petitions or even evacuate their property.

In recent weeks, Israel has desperately attempted to confiscate large private Palestinian lands in the Jordan Valley in preparation for completely annexing the West Bank settlements.

The valley accounts for almost a third of the occupied West Bank area.

Since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank, it has sent thousands of settlers to the Jordan Valley. Some of the settlements in which they live were built almost entirely on private Palestinian land.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has condemned the Israeli regime’s plan to seize Palestinian land in the area of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

The ministry, in a statement released on Monday, said Palestine will take the recent decision along with other settlement plans to the International Criminal Court.